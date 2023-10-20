In Oval Office address, Biden makes the case for more aid for Israel, Ukraine

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden urged Americans in an Oval Office address Thursday to stand with Ukraine and Israel, arguing that U.S. leadership abroad and congressional aid to both countries is essential.

Biden sought to drive home the value of continued U.S. support for the close allies to a war-weary public less than a day after his visit Israel to meet with the country's prime minister. Biden pressed for the release of hostages that are being held by Hamas and connected the militant group's assault on Israel to Russian President Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine.

"Hamas and Putin represent different threats, but they share this in common: they both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy," Biden said. "I know these conflicts can seem far away, and it's natural to ask, why does this matter to America."

Speaking from behind the Resolute Desk, the U.S. president said it is vital to America's national security to prevent dictators and terrorists from spreading chaos and destruction.

"They keep going. And the cost and the threats to America and the world keep rising," Biden said. "If we don't stop Putin's appetite for power and control in Ukraine, he won't limit himself to just Ukraine."

Biden plans to request more than $98 billion in emergency funding from Congress for wars in Israel and Ukraine, U.S. border security and other international crises, according to a source familiar with the funding request who asked for anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly.

The source said Biden wants $60 billion for the war in Ukraine, with half of the money going toward replenishing U.S. military stockpiles. Biden is also seeking $14 billion for Israel and $14 billion for the U.S. border as part of the request, which also includes money for the Indo-Pacific and $10 billion for humanitarian assistance.

Biden made the case for the request, which he said he would be formally making on Friday, during a primetime address from the White House. It was only his second speech from the Oval Office as commander-in-chief. The ask amends Biden's previous supplemental request to Congress for more money for the U.S. border and Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia.

Biden's speech comes on the heels of a visit to Tel Aviv, during which he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the U.S. would make sure sure that the ally has what it needs to defend itself against future attacks.

He arrived at the White House early Thursday morning after the visit and spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later in the day.

Earlier this week, long-range missiles that Ukraine had been requesting from the Biden administration showed up on the battlefield in Russian-held territory inside of Ukraine. The U.S. secretly supplied to weapons to Ukraine after Zelenskyy's visit to Washington last month.

Biden's new request includes money for both Ukraine and Israel, which is fighting the military group Hamas.

Thousands of people have died in the conflict that erupted on Oct. 7 when Hamas launched a sudden attack on Israel.

