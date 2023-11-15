Oven, toilet stolen from Piedmont home, 2 arrested

(KRON) — Two suspects were arrested in connection with the burglary of a Piedmont home on Monday, the Piedmont Police Department said. An oven and a toilet were among the items stolen from the home.

The burglary happened on the 200 block of Greenbank Avenue at about 7 a.m. The victim told police that the oven, toilet and tools were among the items taken.

A PPD investigation revealed that a Ford pickup truck was believed to be involved in the crime. The truck was registered to an Oakland home. Police went to that home and found the truck and the stolen equipment.

Police located the suspects at the home and arrested them. Officers found several replica handguns inside the truck, and one suspect had more than four grams of meth.

The stolen items were returned to their owner. Police posted pictures of items recovered, which included a large toolbox and four phones. The oven appeared to still be in a box.

