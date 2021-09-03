Oventus Medical Limited's (ASX:OVN) Profit Outlook

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Oventus Medical Limited's (ASX:OVN) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Oventus Medical Limited, a medical device company, develops and commercializes oral appliances for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) and snoring in Australia, Canada, and the United States. On 30 June 2021, the AU$24m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$9.8m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Oventus Medical's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Oventus Medical is bordering on breakeven, according to some Australian Medical Equipment analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of AU$5.7m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 3 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 94%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Oventus Medical's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Oventus Medical currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

