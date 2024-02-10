Over $1,000 and cash drawer found in stolen vehicle in San Pablo

(KRON) – Thousands of dollars and a cash drawer was found in a stolen vehicle, the San Pablo Police Department said.

San Pablo police officers located a man driving a stolen vehicle. In the investigation of the car, police said they found thousands of dollars, a cash drawer, gloves, a mask, a fake pistol, bolt cutters, and FBI Burgers in Novato gift cards.

San Pablo PD contacted the Novato Police Department to assist with the investigation. Novato PD informed San Pablo PD of the recent business break-ins in Marin County.

The driver was arrested.

