Over 1,000 Coronavirus Cases Recorded In Fairfield In Past Week

FAIRFIELD, CT — There are some early signs that the omicron wave may have peaked or will peak soon in Connecticut, but infection rates remain extremely high.



The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals has fallen the past few days, but the nearly 2,000 still there are putting great strain on the hospital system.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases reported among the Connecticut PK-12 school community has grown.

Fairfield had 221.4 average daily cases per 100,000 residents and a positive test rate of 22.7 percent between Dec. 26 and Jan. 8, according to the state Department of Public Health. There were 176.1 average daily cases per 100,000 residents in the previous two-week reporting period. It’s important to note that a few cases can have a large impact on a municipal case rate, especially for small towns.

Fairfield recorded 1,115 new coronavirus cases between Jan. 7-13, according to DPH’s preliminary data.

Around 73 percent of Fairfield residents are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of Jan. 12, according to DPH.

