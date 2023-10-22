Over 1,000 migrants arrive in Spain's Canary Islands

STORY: Saturday's arrivals included 783 in El Hierro, 98 in Tenerife and 150 in Gran Canaria, the Red Cross said. In Gran Canaria, the coast guard could be seen towing a wooden boat carrying migrants, with a toddler among them, into the port of Arguineguin.

The Red Cross, which was helping to treat the migrants, said a wooden boat that arrived in El Hierro with 320 people marked a record number of arrivals in a single boat. The previous record was a boat carrying 271 people that arrived in El Hierro on October 3.

The seven islands of the Atlantic archipelago have become the main destination for migrants trying to reach Spain. Between January 1 and October 15 this year, the islands received 23,537 migrants, an 80% increase from the same period last year according to official data.

At least 1,000 people have died attempting the crossing so far this year, according to the Walking Borders charity.

Spain's acting migration minister pledged an aid package worth 50 million euro ($52.86 million) on October 19 to help the Canary Islands cope with an "extraordinary migration flow".