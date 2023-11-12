Over 1,000 Russian troops eliminated in Ukraine over past 24 hours, says General Staff
A further 1,100 Russian invaders have been eliminated in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, according to the latest General Staff update.
Total Russian losses are now as follows:
Personnel: 311,750 (+1100),
Tanks: 5,349 (+7),
Armored combat vehicles: 10,073 (+32),
Artillery Systems: 7,559 (+32),
Multiple Launch Rocket Systems: 881 (+2),
Anti-Aircraft Missile Systems: 580 (+1),
Aircraft: 322 (+0),
Helicopters: 324 (+0),
Tactical Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs): 5,632 (+12),
Cruise Missiles: 1,560 (+1),
Ships / Boats: 22 (+0),
Submarines: 1 (+0),
Automotive equipment and tanks: 9,944 (+19),
Specialized Equipment: 1078 (+9).
Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine