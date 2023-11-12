Over 1,000 Russian troops eliminated in Ukraine over past 24 hours, says General Staff

Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated another 1100 Russian invaders
A further 1,100 Russian invaders have been eliminated in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, according to the latest General Staff update.

Total Russian losses are now as follows:

  • Personnel: 311,750 (+1100),

  • Tanks: 5,349 (+7),

  • Armored combat vehicles: 10,073 (+32),

  • Artillery Systems: 7,559 (+32),

  • Multiple Launch Rocket Systems: 881 (+2),

  • Anti-Aircraft Missile Systems: 580 (+1),

  • Aircraft: 322 (+0),

  • Helicopters: 324 (+0),

  • Tactical Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs): 5,632 (+12),

  • Cruise Missiles: 1,560 (+1),

  • Ships / Boats: 22 (+0),

  • Submarines: 1 (+0),

  • Automotive equipment and tanks: 9,944 (+19),

  • Specialized Equipment: 1078 (+9).

