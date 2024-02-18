Over 1,000 seedlings given away in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System, ArborGen, and the Texas A&M Forest Service sponsored a 1,800 seedling giveaway on Saturday in Tyler.

The annual seedling giveaway event took place at the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances South Tyler location parking lot. Event organizers said along with seedlings, attendees received planting information as well as information on the species of seedling.

“Tyler is a beautiful city and part of that is because we have a lot of trees and offers a lot of shade,” Luke Alfaro, arborist and forester for the City of Tyler, said. “Eventually if we don’t replace these trees, we’re steadily losing them through the weather and just through old age, so, replacing is really important just to make sure that we keep Tyler beautiful and that we have a good city for everybody.”

According to Tyler Parks and Recreation, the seedling varieties included, Shumard Oak, Willow Oak, Bald Cypress, Pecan and Silky Dogwood.

The Tyler Trees Committee reportedly gave out the seedlings at a first come first served basis.

