Over 1,000 trout released into the Cuyahoga River on Friday

The two tech giants coincidentally both published new research this morning pertaining to teaching AI models to interact with the real world, basically through clever use of a simulated one. Turns out the real world is not only a complex and messy place, but a slow-moving one. Using simulators is nothing new, but Nvidia has added an additional layer of automation, applying a large language model to help write the reinforcement learning code that guides a naive AI toward performing a task better.