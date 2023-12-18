Over 1,000 without power in Fairfax County, 450 outages in Springfield

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Dominion Energy reported that over 1,000 customers were experiencing power outages in Fairfax County on Sunday evening.

According to the company’s Outage Map, 1,179 customers were without power as of 8:30 p.m. Dominion Energy originally estimated that power would be restored any time between 10 p.m. Sunday night and 1 a.m. Monday.

Crews were dispatched and, as of 9:45 p.m., all but 39 customers had power restored.

Another outage in Springfield was affecting 450 customers just before 10 p.m. A spokesperson for Dominion Energy said they expected to return power within the hour.

Dominion Energy said on its X platform on Saturday that customers from Virginia and South Carolina in particular should expect to be impacted by the weekend’s coastal storm. The company advised people to make a plan and download the Dominion Energy app to report power outages.

