Over, 1,100 arrested during Labor Day DWI enforcement

Sep. 15—Over 1,100 people were arrested for DWI during this most recent statewide Labor Day DWI campaign, according to numbers from the Department of Public Safety.

According to Wednesday's press release, law enforcement agencies arrested a total of 1,140 people between the dates of Aug. 18 through Sept. 4 carried out by 267 agencies including Minnesota State Patrol, police departments and county agencies.

Among the notable stops mentioned by the DPS report was a stop by the Blooming Prairie Police Department, who arrested the driver for first degree DWI. The driver has had five prior convictions in the last 10 years.

As of Sept. 11, 19,035 drivers have been arrested for DWI, which is up from last year's count of 18,223.