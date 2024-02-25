Over $1.5 million worth of stolen goods found in Riverside County bust

Authorities discovered millions of dollars worth of stolen goods during a massive Riverside County bust.

The bust was the result of a multi-state operation investigating a crime ring involved in organized retail crime and trailer cargo theft.

The arrested suspects were identified as Amritpal Singh, 24, and Jagdeep Singh, 24, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.

On Feb. 6, deputies served a search warrant at a retail store in the 2200 block of East Florida Avenue in Hemet.

While searching the property, authorities discovered over 200 pallets of stolen merchandise inside a warehouse storage area.

Photos from the bust show a large variety of brand-new items ranging from high-end electronics and computer equipment to baby essentials and toiletries.

Suspects burglarize Southern California homes while posing as security workers

Over $1.5 million worth of stolen merchandise was found during a retail theft bust in Riverside County on Feb. 6, 2024. (Riverside County Sheriff’s Office)

Over $1.5 million worth of stolen merchandise was found during a retail theft bust in Riverside County on Feb. 6, 2024. (Riverside County Sheriff’s Office)

Over $1.5 million worth of stolen merchandise was found during a retail theft bust in Riverside County on Feb. 6, 2024. (Riverside County Sheriff’s Office)

Over $1.5 million worth of stolen merchandise was found during a retail theft bust in Riverside County on Feb. 6, 2024. (Riverside County Sheriff’s Office)

Over $1.5 million worth of stolen merchandise was found during a retail theft bust in Riverside County on Feb. 6, 2024. (Riverside County Sheriff’s Office)

Over $1.5 million worth of stolen merchandise was found during a retail theft bust in Riverside County on Feb. 6, 2024. (Riverside County Sheriff’s Office)

Over $1.5 million worth of stolen merchandise was found during a retail theft bust in Riverside County on Feb. 6, 2024. (Riverside County Sheriff’s Office)

Over $1.5 million worth of stolen merchandise was found during a retail theft bust in Riverside County on Feb. 6, 2024. (Riverside County Sheriff’s Office)

Over $1.5 million worth of stolen merchandise was found during a retail theft bust in Riverside County on Feb. 6, 2024. (Riverside County Sheriff’s Office)

The total value of the stolen goods is estimated at over $1.5 million, said LASD.

Some of the items include flat-screen televisions, coffee makers, vacuums, baby carriers, highchairs, and more.

A stolen semi-truck and trailer were found as well and believed to be used in the thefts, deputies said. The two suspects were taken into custody on charges of grand theft and possession of stolen property.

“We are working to identify all stolen property and return it all to the rightful owners,” said LASD.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Moreno Valley Station Deputy Brian Keeney at 951-486-6700.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.