Over 1,700 without power in Wyoming, Susquehanna counties

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— A power outage issue is affecting thousands in Wyoming and Susquehanna counties just ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday.

According to Claverack’s outage map, 1,775 people are currently without power.

Claverack’s Facebook page states that the outings are due to “power supplier issues”.

The post goes onto say that Penelec has stopped providing power to five of their substations until they determine the problem.

There is currently no estimated time for restoration as they are currently in the process of determining the problem.

