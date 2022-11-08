Over $1 million stolen from Asian American families in targeted robberies, Pennsylvania police say

36
Michelle De Pacina
·2 min read

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are urging Asian American restaurant owners to take preventive measures after over a million dollars in cash and property were stolen in a series of residential burglaries.

Officials are investigating the burglaries, which are believed to have been carried out by three or four people. The burglars have specifically targeted the homes of Asian American families who own Chinese restaurants throughout the state.

“While many of these crimes occurred in the northeastern part of the state, similar burglaries have been reported across the commonwealth. We want business owners to be aware of this trend and take preventive measures,” Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the PSP, wrote in a press release.

NextShark reported last month that nearly two dozen homes belonging to Asian business owners in the state have fallen victim to a theft ring since the beginning of the year.

More from NextShark: Japanese mother, 2 roommates accused of confining her 5-year-old son in cat cage before his death

Police believe that the burglars operate as a team. One person is believed to act as a lookout while one or two other individuals enter the homes to steal cash and jewelry. Another individual is also believed to be waiting in a getaway car.

According to investigators, the burglars observe the houses they target to determine when they will be unoccupied. They often disguise themselves by wearing yellow safety vests or posing as landscapers. The team then usually carries out the burglary in under 30 minutes.

The burglars would reportedly obtain the restaurant owners’ addresses by breaking into their vehicles for their registration cards, installing makeshift tracking devices on their cars or following them home from work.

More from NextShark: Canada Goose sparks controversy in China for 'bullying' customers with alleged discriminatory return policy

The PSP suggested business owners take extra precaution by securing cash and valuables in their homes and installing motion sensor lights, surveillance cameras and alarm systems. Authorities also reminded owners to be aware of anyone who might be following them home and to make sure their vehicles are locked while they are at work.

Last year, federal prosecutors indicted eight people who allegedly operated a residential burglary ring that targeted Asian family-owned restaurants. Prosecutors said that the group performed multiple home burglaries in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and Delaware.

Featured Image via Matt Popovich

More from NextShark: Chinese woman suffers skull fractures after being struck with baseball bat from behind in Seattle

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Queensland woman who boasted of running down Asian cyclist gets 10-year jail sentence

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese couple marry at age 94 after remeeting for first time in nearly 70 years

    A Chinese couple who have known each other since they were 16 years old have finally tied the knot after being apart for nearly 70 years. Xu Guizhen and Cao Zhenwei, both 96 years old, were born on the exact same day in 1926. ﻿The two families ultimately moved to Shanghai and brought their business with them amid the Second Sino-Japanese War in 1937.

  • Asian man punched, shot with gel pellets by muggers on NYC subway

    A 34-year-old Asian man was robbed of his prescription glasses in a violent attack involving a gel gun on the New York City subway on Sunday. The incident, initiated by a group of muggers, began inside a Manhattan-bound No. 7 train at the Main Street station in Flushing at around 4:30 p.m., according to police. As the victim got off at the Jackson Heights – Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street station, the perps followed, snatched his $500 prescription Ray-Ban glasses and smacked him in the face, the New York Daily News reported.

  • American volunteer soldier Paul Lee Kim dies in Ukraine

    Paul Lee Kim, an American military volunteer in Ukraine, died while liberating Mykolaiv from the Russian invasion. Born in Houston, Kim was a foreign legionnaire who served for 12 years in the U.S. Army. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24, Kim joined the International Legion of Territorial Defense in August amidst the start of Ukraine’s counter-attack and acquired full serviceman status.

  • Westports Holdings Berhad Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: EPS: RM0.044 (vs RM0.058 in 3Q 2021)

    Westports Holdings Berhad ( KLSE:WPRTS ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: RM520.5m (up 3.1...

  • Saudis detain American woman seeking to leave with daughter

    Saudi Arabia has taken into custody an American woman who has been locked in a yearslong struggle to take her young daughter back out of the kingdom over the objections of her Saudi ex-husband, according to U.S. officials and a U.S.-based advocacy group Tuesday. Carly Morris was summoned to a police station in the north-central city of Buraidah on Monday, and has yet to be released by Saudi authorities, according to the Washington-based Freedom Initiative. U.S. officials said Saudi authorities had confirmed the detention of Morris, whose efforts to leave the kingdom with her now 8-year-old daughter have been made more difficult by Saudi Arabia's strict male guardianship laws.

  • Sean Penn visits Ukraine's Zelenskiy, loans him an Oscar

    Zelenskiy presented Penn, who is making a documentary in Ukraine and marking his third wartime visit, with the Order of Merit honor for strengthening relations, backing Ukraine's territorial integrity and helping to popularize the country, the president's office said. A video showed the two men on their way to view a plaque bearing Penn's signature, dated Feb. 24, the date of the Russian invasion, and set in the paving stones of an "Alley of Courage" Zelenskiy inaugurated in August to honor friends of Ukraine.

  • Momofuku's David Chang cooks mouthwatering salmon... with a microwave

    Celebrity chef and Momofuku founder David Chang shocked the internet by cooking a mouthwatering piece of salmon in five minutes – with a microwave. In a now-viral TikTok video, Chang tells his followers to “think of a microwave as a futuristic steamer.” “I like steamed fish, I also had very little time to get dinner on the table for my kids,” he explains.

  • Ex-Twitter engineer says he quit years ago after refusing to help sell identifiable user data, worries Elon Musk will 'do far worse things with data'

    Steve Krenzel said he left his job as a Twitter software engineer after being asked to help sell identifiable user location data to a telecom company.

  • ‘Bridgerton’ star Charithra Chandan delights fans with photos of India trip

    Actor Charithra Chandan delighted her fans by sharing images of her trip to the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu on Instagram. In the first image, Chandran is seen dressed in a pink traditional outfit with a red bindi on her forehead. Instagram users appreciated Chandran’s post, with many commenters commending her efforts to connect with her roots.

  • 2 Officers Charged in Horrifying Train Crash of Police Car with Suspect Inside

    Two officers have been criminally charged after leaving a suspect in a police car parked on train tracks when a locomotive was blowing full speed ahead, per the Denver Gazette. The two officers insist they were too distracted conducting the traffic stop to notice the horn blaring from the train.

  • China sees violent protests against COVID restrictions, and U.S. cases have been rising

    Protests in northeastern China against the government's zero-COVID policy became violent, as seven people have been arrested after a clash between residents and police enforcing quarantine restrictions, as the Associated Press reported.

  • Suspect arrested after fatal shooting of student at Ingraham High School

    Police are continuing to investigate as parents are being reunited with students.

  • Crying father drops off daughter at dream college in wholesome viral video 

    A video of a father shedding happy tears while dropping off his daughter at her new college last week has gone viral. In an Instagram video posted by Preksha (@pre.xsha) on Wednesday, the man can be seen crying beside his wife while they ride in a rickshaw around Preksha’s campus in New Delhi, India. "Pov: You made your parents proud," the video’s onscreen text says.

  • Cain Velasquez granted bail by Santa Clara County judge in attempted murder case

    Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is no longer behind bars after a Santa Clara County judge granted him bail Tuesday.

  • Indian activist accused of being anti-Black for opposing affirmative action admissions policies

    An Indian American education activist is being accused online of being anti-Black for her opposition to affirmative action student admissions policies and lamenting that the US Supreme Court hearings on the matter lacked discussion regarding Asian Americans. Author Asra Nomani shared her observations on Twitter on Oct. 31 after attending the hearings of both cases filed by Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) against the admissions policies of Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

  • Apple Is Tracking You Even When Its Own Privacy Settings Say It’s Not, New Research Says

    For all of Apple’s talk about how private your iPhone is, the company vacuums up a lot of data about you. iPhones do have a privacy setting that is supposed to turn off that tracking. According to a new report by independent researchers, though, Apple collects extremely detailed information on you with its own apps even when you turn off tracking, an apparent direct contradiction of Apple’s own description of how the privacy protection works.

  • Native American children's protection against adoption by non-Indian families is before the Supreme Court

    Tehassi Hill, tribal chairman of the Oneida Nation, stands outside a U.S. appeals court in 2019 after arguments in case that has made its way to the Supreme Court. AP Photo/Kevin McGillThe Supreme Court is about to hear arguments about the constitutionality of a 1978 law enacted to protect Native American children in the U.S. and strengthen their families. That law, the Indian Child Welfare Act, was originally passed by Congress in response to requests from tribal leaders and other advocates for

  • Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies sell off as Binance's stunning takeover of FTX renews liquidity fears in the sector

    Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said Tuesday his crypto exchange intends to acquire rival FTX "and help cover the liquidity crunch." FTX Token crashed 84%.

  • Trans Influencer Nikita Dragun Arrested, Charged With Felony

    The controversial figure was arrested after allegedly causing a disturbance, appearing nude at a pool, and throwing water at a police officer.

  • The newest K-pop artist is a 35-year-old Singaporean CEO

    A Singaporean businessman who moved to South Korea in May 2021 has realized his mission to become a K-pop artist. David Yong, the 35-year-old CEO of Evergreen Group Holdings, revealed that he decided to become a K-pop talent after exploring a business idea. Yong released his hip-hop debut track "In My Pocket," featuring rapper Kid Milli, on July 5.