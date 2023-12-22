Over $1 million worth of stolen beauty products found in L.A. shop, warehouse

A woman was arrested in connection with a million-dollar retail theft ring targeting stores across Southern California.

The suspect was identified as Brenda Yanez, 48, of Los Angeles, by the California Highway Patrol’s Organized Retail Crime Taskforce.

Yanez is accused of being connected to an organized retail theft ring that stole merchandise from multiple retailers including Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom, CVS, Rite Aid, and the 99 Cents Only Store.

Search warrants were served at two locations — a warehouse in Paramount and a shop called The Makeup Store located on Whittier Boulevard in L.A.

At both locations, authorities discovered a large amount of stolen beauty items and merchandise stored inside stacks of boxes.

Over a million dollars worth of stolen cosmetics, beauty products and more were found in a warehouse and makeup store on Dec. 19, 2023. (California Highway Patrol)

A woman arrested on Dec. 19, 2023 in connection with a million-dollar retail theft ring targeting stores across Southern California. (California Highway Patrol)

Over a million dollars worth of stolen cosmetics, beauty products and more were found in a warehouse and makeup store on Dec. 19, 2023. (California Highway Patrol)

Photos from the bust show a variety of stolen cosmetic and beauty products including face creams, mascara, lotion, makeup foundation power and more.

Distraction thefts targeting unsuspecting SoCal shoppers

Authorities estimated the retail value of the stolen merchandise to be over $1 million.

Tools used to remove anti-theft devices from the stolen items were also found during the search, officers said.

Loss prevention investigators from the victimized retailers arrived at the scene to identify and confirm the stolen goods.

Yanez was arrested on charges of organized retail theft, grand theft and receiving stolen property.

“CHP investigators will continue to work proactively with our loss prevention partners, allied agencies, and prosecutors through the holidays to combat organized retail crime throughout California,” authorities said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.