Over 10,000 child porn images found on convicted sex offender's phones

Nov. 1—A convicted sex offender housed at MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield has been rearrested after police found over 10,000 videos and images of child pornography on smartphones hidden in his garage.

The man, Gregory Butts, 52, formerly of Baltic, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of child pornography.

His bond was set at $150,000, and he will appear in New London Superior Court to face the new charge. A state police affidavit provides the following details:

In 2016 Butts was convicted of illegal sexual contact and sentenced to four years in prison and 15 years of probation.

While on probation Butts had to submit to property searches if a probation officer had a reasonable suspicion to do so.

In March of this year probation officers visited Butts' home to conduct one of those searches. They found a zippered pouch containing seven smartphones Butts hadn't reported in the garage. There was also a notebook and loose papers inside, upon which Butts had written the names, addresses and ages of females, all under age 16.

Butts was arrested on a violation of probation and held in lieu of a $1 million bond.

The smartphones were submitted to the state police's Scientific Services Computer Crimes Unit for examination.

An examination of two of the phones revealed that one of the voyeuristic images was of Butts' neighbor, while the other contained suspected child pornography.

Further examinations determined that three of the phones contained 10,528 videos and images of suspected child pornography.

