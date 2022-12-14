Over 10,000 COVID tests recalled because they may produce false negative results

Just over 11,000 at-home COVID tests were recalled this week because they may produce false negative results, according to an announcement on the the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.

The company that made the test kits, Detect, Inc., has recalled three lots of the Detect COVID-19 Test. A total of 11,102 tests shipped to customers from July 26 to August 26 have been recalled.

There are over 20 versions of at-home COVID test kits approved by the FDA. Impacted lots from Detect include HB264, HY263 and HY264.

"There is an increased chance that the tests ... may give false negative results," the company said. "To date, Detect has not received any reports of false negative results related to the affected lots and is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution. The reliability of positive test results is not affected."

Recall database: Your complete database on all recalls, from food to cars.

Car recalls: 270,000 Subaru vehicles among latest wave of recalls

Anyone who has tests from this lot should throw them away, the company said. Users who try to use recalled tests will receive a notification via the company's app.

The company has also agreed to issue refunds for recalled tests.

The test was granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on October 28, 2021, Detect said.

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia – the 757 – and loves all things horror, witches, Christmas, and food. Follow her on Twitter at @Saleen_Martin or email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Detect Inc. COVID tests recalled for potential false negative results