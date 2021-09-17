Over 10,000 mostly Haitian migrants sleeping under Texas bridge, more expected

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alexandra Ulmer
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Alexandra Ulmer

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico (Reuters) - Haitians fleeing a country hammered by political turmoil and two natural disasters made up most of over 10,000 migrants sleeping on the ground and desperate for food in a squalid camp under a bridge in southern Texas on Friday, in a growing humanitarian and political challenge for U.S. President Joe Biden.

The Haitians were joined by Cubans, Venezuelans and Nicaraguans under the Del Rio International Bridge connecting Mexico to south Texas. They slept under light blankets. A few pitched small tents.

More migrants were expected after long and harrowing journeys through Mexico and Central and South America. Officials on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border said most of the migrants were Haitians.

Several Haitians told Reuters they followed instructions shared on WhatsApp by other Haitians looking for a safe route to avoid being caught by Mexican authorities.

James Pierre, a 28-year-old Haitian interviewed in Del Rio, Texas, shared a WhatsApp list of 15 stops through Mexico - culminating in Ciudad Acuña, just across from Del Rio - that he said was circulating among migrants.

"Those ahead sent directions by phone. I helped people coming behind me," Pierre said. Still, he said he got lost for days in the mountains and survived on little but water and fruit.

Haiti's president was assassinated in July and that was in August battered by both a 7.2 magnitude earthquake and a powerful storm.

Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano said the number of migrants under the bridge that crosses into Mexico had jumped by around 2,000 during the day on Thursday, from 8,200 in the morning to 10,503 by the evening.

Most of the migrants at the camp appeared to be men, but women nursing or carrying kids also could be seen.

HUNDREDS WADE THROUGH RIO GRANDE

Reuters witnessed hundreds of migrants wading through the shallow Rio Grande River, which divides the two countries, back into Mexico to stock up on essentials they say they are not receiving on the American side.

Two Haitian migrants said a hot meal was provided by U.S. officials on Thursday night but Haitian migrant Paul Marie-Samise, 32, said he missed it.

Temperatures were forecast to stay above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) in coming days.

The U.S. Border Patrol said in a statement on Thursday it was increasing staffing in Del Rio and providing drinking water, towels and portable toilets as migrants wait to be transported to U.S. facilities.

Biden, a Democrat who took office in January, pledged a more humane approach to immigration than that of former President Donald Trump, whose fellow Republicans seized on the camp as evidence Biden's policies were drawing more migrants.

"When you have open borders, this is what happens. This is not humane, this is not compassionate," said Republican Senator Ted Cruz from Texas in a video on Twitter recorded under the bridge on Thursday.

Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott, whose administration has arrested migrants for trespassing and is planning to build its own wall on the border after Biden halted Trump's signature project, said in a tweet on Thursday he would sign a law to increase border security funding in the state to $3 billion.

"We're trying to fix Biden's failure," Abbott tweeted.

U.S. authorities arrested https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-arrests-nearly-200000-migrants-us-mexico-border-august-2021-09-15 more than 195,000 migrants at the southwest border in August, according to government data released on Wednesday, a slight dip from the previous month but still around 20-year-highs.

While Biden rolled back many of Trump's immigration actions early in his presidency, he left in place a sweeping pandemic-era expulsion policy that has allowed his administration to quickly turn around most migrants caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

The policy issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been criticized by pro-migrant groups and some Democrats as cutting off legal access to asylum. On Thursday, a U.S. federal judge ruled https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-judge-blocks-expulsions-migrant-families-under-title-42-order-2021-09-16 the policy could no longer be applied to families.

The judge's order takes effect in 14 days and the Biden administration may appeal.

(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer in Del Rio, Texas and Ciudad Acuña, Mexico; Writing by Mica Rosenberg; Editing by Donna Bryson and Howard Goller)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Migrants at Texas bridge pose challenge for Biden

    Wading through the waters of the Rio Grande, thousands of migrants are on a journey to the bridge that connects Del Rio, Texas and Mexico's Ciudad Acuña.It's part of the latest border emergencies facing U.S. President Joe Biden.The total number of people at a makeshift camp under Del Rio International Bridge was over 10, 500 migrants on Thursday night, said local Mayor Bruno Lozano.Migrants are mostly Haitian, Cuban, Venezuelan and Nicaraguan. When they arrive at the camp, some have said they had to turn back to Mexico in need or food and water while they await processing.However, authorities say they have supplied essentials to migrants.As border arrests hover around twenty year highs.U.S. authorities arrested more than 195,000 migrants at the Mexican border in August, that's according to government data released on Wednesday.

  • Thousands of Haitian migrants held under Texas bridge after crossing border

    More than 10,000 migrants — mostly from Haiti — have formed a makeshift camp under a bridge that connects Texas and Mexico after crossing the southern border.Why it matters: Several government officials have referred to the situation in Del Rio, Texas, as "unprecedented," the Washington Post writes. The migrants represent a new border emergency for the Biden administration, which is already struggling to welcome tens of thousands of Afghan evacuees.Stay on top of the latest market trends and eco

  • T.I., Tiny will not face charges for alleged sexual assault in L.A.

    Rapper Tip “T.I.” Harris and his wife, singer Tameka “Tiny” Cottle-Harris, will not face charges for alleged sexual assault in […] The post T.I., Tiny will not face charges for alleged sexual assault in L.A. appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Thousands of migrants converge under Texas bridge, posing new challenge for Biden

    CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico (Reuters) - Thousands of migrants have converged under the bridge that connects Del Rio, Texas and Mexico's Ciudad Acuña, creating a makeshift camp with few basic services in intense heat in the latest border emergency facing U.S. President Joe Biden. Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano said that as of early Thursday evening 10,503 migrants were under the Del Rio International Bridge, up from 8,200 in the morning.

  • Half of Haiti’s earthquake victims still have not received assistance, U.N. says

    A month after a deadly earthquake devastated communities along Haiti’s southern peninsula, many of the urgent humanitarian needs continue to go unmet, with some people yet to receive any aid, the United Nations said Thursday.

  • 10,000 migrants held under bridge in Texas

    Customs and Border Protection is sending extra manpower to handle the crush of migrants waiting to be taken into U.S. custody in Del Rio, Texas.

  • Frustration grows for migrants stuck in southern Mexico

    Caribe Dorvil wakes up at 3 a.m. each day to prepare food to sell in a small street market with dozens of other Haitian migrants in this southern Mexican city. Unable to find other work because they still lack legal status, Dorvil and Haitian migrants sell meals, soft drinks, clothing and offer services such as haircuts, manicures and tailoring under umbrellas in the street market. Dorvil has requested asylum in Mexico, but the agency processing such requests is deeply backed up and has not had enough resources to deal with the exponential growth in asylum claims in recent years.

  • Carbon emitters 'failing to disclose climate risks'

    In a study of more than 100 company accounts, 80% of audits didn't assess climate risk.

  • Biden’s Border Policy Is Trapping LGBTQ Asylum-Seekers In Dangerous Conditions In Mexico

    "We're exposed here and very scared of what might happen to us now."View Entire Post ›

  • Suze Orman, Warren Buffett and Other Money Experts Weigh In on How To Best Set Yourself Up for Retirement

    There's certainly no shortage of advice about how to invest for a successful retirement. However, sometimes it can be hard to know who to believe. If you don't have a trusted fiduciary financial...

  • Taliban's Baradar says reports he was hurt in internal clash are false

    "No this is not true; I am OK and healthy," Baradar said in an interview with state TV which was posted on Twitter by the Taliban's political office in Doha. Earlier, an official from the Taliban's cultural commission said on Twitter that the interview would be shown on RTA TV to disprove "enemy propaganda".

  • Who Gets Sick in Space? Orbital Tourists May Offer Better Clues.

    Doctors have poked and prodded NASA astronauts for years, and the astronauts, as government employees, have largely acceded to their roles as test animals in studying how an alien environment — outer space — affects the human body. But professional astronauts have historically been a small slice of humanity. Initially, they were chosen from the ranks of military test pilots who were white, physically fit men. Later, as NASA broadened its criteria, it still chose only astronauts who passed their

  • Deadly magnitude 6 earthquake hits Sichuan, China

    Sichuan's earthquake relief headquarters activated a level-II response, the Xinhua news agency reported, the second-highest in China's four-tier emergency response system.Luzhou City launched a level-I emergency response.The China Earthquake Networks Center said the epicentre of the earthquake was 29.2 degrees north latitude and 105.34 degrees east longitude. It struck at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) at 4:33 a.m. (2033 GMT).As well as at least three people killed, tens of people suffered light injuries, media reported.

  • Federal Judge Blocks Biden Administration from Expelling Migrants under COVID Public Health Order

    A federal judge ruled on Thursday that the Biden administration may not expel migrants under a Title 42 public health order.

  • Here's Why Avalanche's Cryptocurrency Is Skyrocketing

    Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) announced on Thursday that it had completed a $230 million private sale of its AVAX cryptocurrency. News of the major capital injection courtesy of big investment from a group of private investment firms signaled a significant vote of confidence from some well-connected sources, and the AVAX token currently trades at a lifetime high. The $230 million private investment in The Avalanche Foundation was led by Polychain and Three Arrows Capital and included a handful of other participants.

  • College football 2021: Best games to watch in Week 3

    Los Angeles Times college sports reporter J. Brady McCollough helps college football fans plan their Saturday game-watching schedule.

  • Suspect charged with murder of UNC student Faith Hedgepeth denied bond

    Miguel Enrique Salguero-Olivares had not been a suspect in the killing of UNC student Faith Hedgepeth.

  • National Hurricane Center watching three disturbances in Atlantic

    National Hurricane Center watching three disturbances in Atlantic

  • Vaccinated Mr President? We'll take your word for it, U.N. says

    The United Nations COVID-19 vaccination honor system will remain in place for presidents, prime ministers and diplomats who enter the General Assembly Hall next week and they are not required to show proof of immunization. General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid notified the 193-member U.N. member states of the plan on Thursday in a letter, seen by Reuters, after telling them on Tuesday that he supported a New York City demand that proof was required and would work with U.N. chief Antonio Guterres to implement it.

  • Judge sets Oct. 1 hearing on DOJ request to freeze Texas abortion ban

    U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman's order keeps the law in effect and allows Texas to make its case opposing the request from Biden's Justice Department by Sept. 29.