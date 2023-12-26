Over 100 Belarusian citizens detained after returning from abroad in 2023

Belarusian authorities have detained at least 125 citizens who returned to the country from abroad since the beginning of 2023, Belarusian human rights watchdog “Viasna” reported on Dec. 25.

These detentions often occur after phone inspections conducted by KGB officers or customs officials. Belarusians arriving from Lithuania are most frequently detained, but inspections and detentions occur at all border crossings, including those on the border with Russia.

Many of the detained individuals later face administrative liability for spreading what the Lukashenko regime characterizes as “extremist content”.

Belarusian citizens have faced restrictions on exchanging or renewing passports at embassies and consulates abroad since Sep. 23, following Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko’s decree that Belarusians would have to physically visit Belarus in order to do so.

Additionally, Belarusians must visit the country in person for transactions involving vehicles and real estate.

Belarusian human rights activists believe these measures are intended to target citizens opposing Lukashenko's regime, forcing them to return under the threat of criminal prosecution.

In response to these events, Lithuania announced the provision of “foreigner passports” to Belarusian citizens on its territory who have faced repression in their homeland and are unable to return to renew their documents. Currently, about a thousand Belarusians matching these conditions are based in Lithuania.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine