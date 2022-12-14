Over 100 car tires dumped in Fall River parking lot; police investigating

Authorities are investigating after they found over one hundred used car tires in an abandoned lot on Tuesday afternoon.

Fall River Police say they responded to the former Shell Oil location on New Street around 1:30 p.m. for a report of illegal dumping. Once on scene, officers discovered 101 car tires had been illegally dumped their overnight, according to law enforcement officials.

Police are asking for the public’s help if they noticed anything suspicious in that area late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-676-8511.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW