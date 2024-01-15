Over 100 cars stranded at Strawberry Valley Friday night

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Over 100 vehicles became stranded in extreme weather near Strawberry Valley Friday night, according to Wasatch County Search & Rescue (WCSAR).

At around 9:35 p.m. on Jan. 12, rescue crews responded to help Utah Highway Patrol with stranded drivers on SR-40 at Strawberry Valley.

Officials said high winds and heavy snow had brought traffic to a stop. Many of those vehicles had even slid off the road due to the extreme weather.

Over 100 vehicles were reportedly involved.

“All were stuck in some way,” WCSAR officials said. “The only method of travel that worked was via Snowmobile or Tracked UTV.”

It reportedly took several hours of work by rescue crews to help those involved get back on the road. Search and rescue teams from neighboring counties were called in to help with the incident.

Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, Summit County Search & Rescue, Uintah County Search & Rescue, Wasatch Fire, and the Utah Division of State Parks all responded to help.

The severe weather prompted authorities to close multiple canyons over the weekend.

You can watch footage of the stranded motorists here.

