Over 100 combat clashes recorded at front line, most on Avdiivka front – General Staff

During the past day, 114 combat clashes were recorded at the front line. The Russian army carried out one missile strike and 48 air strikes, as well as 38 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 18 January

Quote: "Throughout the day, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine targeted five clusters of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russian invaders.

Units of Rocket Forces struck one command post belonging to the Russian invaders."

Details: On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces repelled 18 Russian attacks in the vicinity of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Tabaivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast, where the Russians tried to break through the defence of Ukrainian troops.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 14 Russian attacks in the areas of Terny and Yampolivka in Donetsk Oblast, as well as seven more attacks in the areas of Serebrianka Forest and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, where the Russians unsuccessfully tried to break through the Ukrainian forces.

On the Bakhmut front, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled two Russian attacks in the Bohdanivka district of Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians, with the support of aviation, unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 22 Russian attacks in the areas of Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka and 14 more in the areas of Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast, where the Russian forces, with the support of aviation, unsuccessfully tried to break through the defence.

On the Marinka front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to deter the Russians in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians tried 13 times to improve the tactical situation.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Ukrainian forces repelled four attacks in areas west of Staromaiorske and south of Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks in areas west of Verbove and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The Russian forces do not abandon their intentions to oust Ukrainian units from the established bridgeheads on the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro River. They carried out 11 unsuccessful attempts to assault the Ukrainian positions.

