Over 100 dogs rescued after man arrested for animal cruelty in Paulding County

The man who was in charge of over 100 dogs is now in jail in Paulding County, without bond. The dogs were rescued from the man’s property and sent to hospitals and shelters for rehabilitation.

Vincent Lemark Burrell, 55, is charged with cruelty to animals and dog fighting, both felonies.

Paulding County Sheriff’s deputies found 106 dogs, mostly pit bulls, at Burrell’s home on Old Cartersville Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, “extremely heavy” logging chains and thick collars were used to tie the dogs to trees and metal stakes in the ground.

Investigators said some of the dogs were clearly malnourished, but others were strong and aggressive toward the weaker dogs.

They also told Channel 2′s Brian Mims the home where the dogs were staying wasn’t fit for humans or animals — adding that the presence of feces and urine was so strong, they had to wear protective gear while searching the property.

In a statement, Paulding County Sheriff Gary Gulledge said, “In cases like these, we have to conduct a lengthy and thorough investigation. I am thankful these dogs are safe now. The dark and sinister world of dog fighting is a despicable culture that has no place in our culture.”

The home is in a rural area, surrounded by woods and well off Old Cartersville Road.

A neighbor, who declined an interview, told us she always heard a lot of barking.

Deputies also say the home the dogs were staying in wasn’t fit for humans or animals. The sheriff’s office expects to file more than 100 additional counts of cruelty and dog fighting charges against Burrell.

