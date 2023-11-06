Over 100 firearms collected at North County gun safety event: SDSO

ENCINITAS, Calif. — Over 100 firearms were surrendered to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday during an event that aims to prevent unwanted guns from ending up on county streets.

The event, which was held outside Encinitas City Hall in the 500 block of South Vulcan Avenue, was one of multiple gift card buybacks held every year by SDSO alongside local law enforcement partners.

Those who turned in weapons during the event received a gift card in exchange. Individuals received a $100 gift card for turning in a handgun, rifle or shotgun. $200 gift cards were handed out for assault weapons and ghost guns.

A total of 105 firearms — including handguns, rifles and assault-style weapons — were turned in by the public on Saturday, according to SDSO.

In addition, 20 cable locks and 35 gun safety lock boxes were also handed out free of cost to people at the event looking to secure firearms kept in their homes.

All weapons collected on Saturday will be processed by SDSO to determine if any of the firearms were involved in a crime or reported as stolen. Firearms that are not associated with either will be destroyed, authorities say.

According to SDSO, several other local agencies were involved in the buyback event this weekend, including the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, Carlsbad Police Department and the City of Encinitas.

Anyone who missed the event Saturday can still drop off unwanted guns at any Sheriff’s station or substation. More information on how to drop off unwanted firearms can be found on the law enforcement agency’s website.

Residential pick-up of unwanted firearms is also available and can be arranged by calling the department’s non-emergency line at 858-565-5200.

