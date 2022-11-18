Over 100 people gather to honor fallen New Kensington officer 5 years later

More than 100 people gathered outside of New Kensington City Hall on Thursday to honor the life of fallen New Kensington police officer, Brian Shaw.

Shaw was killed in the line of duty five years ago on Nov. 17, 2017.

That evening, Shaw tried to pull over a car in which Rahmael Holt was a passenger. Holt ran from the car and Shaw chased him, but Holt opened fire, hitting Shaw three times.

Thursday’s memorial was led by Mayor Tom Guzzo. Shaw’s immediate family stood by his side as he read remarks about Shaw.

“This turnout today is not only a tribute to his service in our community but an acknowledgment of the amazing person that Brian was and the legacy that is his life,” said Guzzo.

Members of Shaw’s family told Channel 11 that they believe his legacy have also lasted through his work with children.

“He really had a special talent with connecting with kids in the area. So maybe they would want to grow up to be police officers also. And today, that’s a tough job,” said Ron and Debbie Seman.

Shaw had only worked for the police department for less than six months when he was killed.

“He was such a wonderful human being,” said the mother of Shaw’s former partner, Kathi Duncan. “I know Brian is smiling down on us.”

Rahmael Holt was sentenced to death in 2019 for Shaw’s murder.

Earlier this year, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court upheld the death sentence imposed by a jury.

“The Pennsylvania Supreme Court directed that the complete record be transmitted to the governor, who we implore to honor the jury’s verdict. The Shaw family deserves that justice be served in accordance with the jury’s verdict, affirmed by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, and now in the hands of Governor Wolf. May the Shaw family find strength in the heroism of Brian’s ultimate sacrifice and may his legacy endure,” said Westmoreland County District Attorney, Nicole Ziccarelli.

