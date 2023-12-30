Over 100 People Rescued From Rogue Sheet of Ice in Minnesota’s Upper Red Lake

One hundred and twenty two people who were stranded on a broken ice sheet in Minnesota’s Upper Red Lake have been rescued, according to local authorities. The fishermen had found themselves unable to return to shore after the sheet of ice broke off. “The open water is too large to bridge and we are working on an operation to get people back to shore,” the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office said in an earlier release. “Several area emergency responders are en route. There are no indications and we have no reports of anyone in the water.” It was the fifth ice rescue at the lake in a week, FOX9 reported. Officials have repeatedly warned residents about the deteriorating ice, citing multiple rescues this month and warming conditions.

Read it at Star Tribune

Read more at The Daily Beast.