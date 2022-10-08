Over 100 people turn out to find missing woman out of Frazer Township

Over 100 people are helping in a search effort for a woman reported missing out of Frazer Township.

According to police, 59-year-old Darlene Harbison was last seen on Sept. 11.

Darlene Harbison - WPXI

RELATED >> Police looking for missing woman; boyfriend dead from apparent suicide believed to be responsible

Harbison’s daughter has made multiple attempts to contact her before requesting a welfare check, officials said.

Police said Harbison was in a volatile relationship with 57-year-old Eric Gibbs, whom officials believe is responsible for her disappearance. Gibbs was found dead from an apparent suicide on Sept. 17 in West Deer Township.

Channel 11 got hold of a copy of the PFA, protection from abuse order, Harbison got against Gibbs less than five months before she mysteriously disappeared. He violated the PFA in June.

A search party is being held on Crawford Run Road in Cheswick. People at the search told Channel 11 that they’re asking anyone with ATVs or horses to help in their efforts.

RELATED >> Missing Allegheny County woman had PFA order against boyfriend, prime suspect in her disappearance

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

SKYLIGHTS 2022: Week 6 high school football scores Police: Man charged with concealment of dead body in Virginia could be in southwestern Pennsylvania Missing 26-year-old woman from Fayette County found dead, 2 men facing charges VIDEO: Residents of Rennerdale remember murdered postal worker on anniversary of his death DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts