Over 100 people without power after crash in Clark County
A crash involving a power line pole knocked out power in Green Township in Clark County.
Crews were dispatched to Springfield Jamestown road on reports of a car crashing into a power pole.
Ohio Edison’s outage map is reporting 132 people are without power in Green Township. Ohio Edison has been called to the scene.
A Clark County Sheriff’s Office Dispatcher told News Center 7 that crews are unable to reach the car due to a power line on top of it.
We are working to learn if anyone was injured and if anyone is injured.