Over 100 rabbits removed from Bradenton home in ‘deplorable conditions,’ officials say

More than 100 rabbits were removed from a Bradenton home after Manatee County Animal Welfare officers found the animals living in “deplorable conditions,” according to a news release.

A division of the county’s community and veteran services, animal welfare officials received a rabbit hoarding complaint at 1518 15th Street West, the news release said.

After officials arrived, 69 rabbits were found alive, while 32 were dead, the news release said. A total of 101 rabbits were removed from the property.

Officers found cages stacked on top of each other nearly as high as the ceiling of the home, MCAW provided video shows.

Officials said they contacted the home’s owner, who was in South Florida, via phone and a caretaker was present, but the conditions overwhelmed them, the news release said.

Officers took the animals to Bradenton’s Bishop Animal Shelter for evaluation and veterinary care, while also applying for permanent custody of the animals, the news release said.

“Due to the conditions the rabbits were living in, we felt it was the most important for the care of those animals was to come to the shelter and be evaluated,” Sarah Brown, deputy director of Community and Veteran Services, said in the MCAW provided video. “To receive any medical attention they might need and just so they can live a better life.”

Brown said in the video that rabbits have a 30-day gestation period, so they will find out if any of the 69 taken into custody are pregnant and the final tally could rise exponentially.

As of Friday morning, the incident remains under investigation.

Manatee County removed 69 live rabbits from a Bradenton home that were living in “deplorable conditions.” The animals have been taken to Bishop Animal Shelter for evaluation and care.

