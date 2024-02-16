Over 100 students showcase scientific ingenuity at 72nd Bartlesville District Science Fair

In the halls of the Phillips 66 Research Center, over a hundred students showed off their prowess in the scientific method during the 72nd Bartlesville District Science Fair.

From elementary school projects like what chocolate melts in your pocket the fastest to senior-level endeavors like teaching a mechanical arm to pick up an object through machine learning, young scientists of all ages were allowed to showcase their ingenuity by spanning various scientific disciplines.

(right) Xenon Spurlock radiates joy as Cherilyn Dossett presents her with a certificate recognizing her project's selection for the International Science and Engineering Fair.

Three standout projects and two alternates were selected to represent Bartlesville at the prestigious Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), which is set to take place in Los Angeles from May 11-17.

This global stage will allow them to compete with some of the brightest young minds from around the world.

Tyler Vaclaw lays out all the awards his daughter, Eve Vaclaw, won at the 2024 Bartlesville District Science Fair.

ISEF finalist Eve Vaclaw dedicated three years to exploring the efficacy of over-the-counter versus prescription antibiotics. Her findings revealed that prescription antibiotics are more than twice as effective.

However, she also noted that over-the-counter options hold value, offering a readily accessible alternative for individuals without healthcare access.

(left) Judges Dan Nielsen and Cherilyn Dossett flank (left to right) ISEF finalist Eve Vaclaw, ISEF first alternate Adrianna Van Eman, ISEF finalist Xenon Spurlock and ISEF finalist Adit Paul as they celebrate being selected to attend the International Science and Engineering Fair in Los Angeles.

ISEF finalist Xenon Spurlock dressed the part with her brightly colored sweater and matching eye shadow and studied color choice in branding. She found that different colors evoke different emotions in customers.

Conclusion: When in doubt, go with blue. Everyone loves blue.

Spurlock says she hopes to expand her research in the next few months to stand out at ISEF.

(left to right) Jackson Boudreaux and William Bolding present their project to a judge during Bartlesville District Science Fair held at the Phillips 66 Research Center.

ISEF finalist Adit Paul spent three months using machine learning to teach a mechanical arm to pick up an object. He said it took a lot of programming and many iterations to make it work. He was excited about applying machine learning in the real world vs. simulation.

Additionally, 44 students were chosen to attend the Oklahoma State Science and Engineering Fair, scheduled for March 8-9 at Oklahoma State University.

The Bartlesville District Science Fair has long been a beacon for young scientists to explore their passions since 1953, and this year's event was no exception. The Research Center provides the perfect backdrop for this exploration, underscoring the importance of scientific research and its role in inspiring the next generation of scientists.

