Over 100 Ukrainian citizens ask Ukraine's Embassy in Israel for help – Zelenskyy

Over 100 Ukrainian citizens have asked Ukraine’s Embassy in Israel for help. The whereabouts of five Ukrainians in southern Israel have been confirmed.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an evening address

Quote: "The Ukrainian Embassy and the Israeli police are working together in every way possible to find out what is happening to Ukrainians who found themselves in the areas of hostilities and shelling. Unfortunately, the deaths of two Ukrainian citizens have been confirmed. My condolences to their families and friends.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel, all our diplomats in this region, and the intelligence service are working around the clock to help all [Ukrainians] who need help. The Embassy has received more than 100 appeals from our citizens. The whereabouts of five [Ukrainians] in southern Israel have been confirmed.

I once again ask all Ukrainian citizens in Israel: please be careful and follow the instructions of the local security forces."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that it is crucial that the world responds to the events in Israel "in the most principled way possible".

"[N]ext week we will work together with our partners to ensure the unity of the world in the fight against terror. Various international events have already been planned. As always, the Ukrainian position will be in favor of unity and joint action," Zelenskyy concluded.

