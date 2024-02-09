Over $100K worth of narcotics seized during area drug bust; 3 men in custody

Three men are in custody and over $100,000 worth of narcotics were seized in Dayton and Butler County after a months-long area drug investigation.

Raymond McClure, 42, of Trotwood, and Christopher Doerr, 32, of Middletown were arrested Thursday afternoon after the Butler County Undercover Narcotics Unit (BURN) and Cincinnati Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) three different locations, Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones said.

The search warrants were conducted in these locations:

4 W. Worley Avenue in Trotwood

5200 block of Rahway Court in Dayton

300 Young Street in Middletown

Among the items seized were 7.15 pounds of methamphetamine, 2.45 kilograms of cocaine, 11.01 ounces of Fentanyl, $16,341 in U.S. currency, five firearms, and a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Truck. The combined street value of the drugs is combined over $100,000, according to Sheriff Jones.

McClure and Doerr were both placed under custody under the United States Marshal Service and are being held in the Butler County Jail.

A third suspect was later arrested on a felony count of Weapons under Disability.

Tavaris Gilbert, 28, of Middletown, was booked in the Middletown Jail.

We will continue to provide updates on this story.