Over 11,000 power outages across area after early morning storms
Thousands of people are without power after early morning storms.
>>Tornado Warnings issued for Clark, Greene Counties
AES Ohio is reporting near 8,400 customers are without power after severe storms moved through the area, according to its website.
AES is reporting outages are reported in the following areas:
Montgomery- 5,427
Miami- 2,679
Greene- 281
Ohio Edison is reporting over 3,200 outages in Clark County.
This includes 1,300 in Springfield, 774 in Springfield Township, 598 in Harmony Township, and 325 in Green Township.
News Center 7 will continue to provide updates.