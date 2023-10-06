Over 110 Ukrainian settlements come under Russian artillery fire – General Staff report

Over the course of 5 October, 37 clashes took place on the front lines, the Russian occupying forces launched 3 missile and 65 air strikes.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 6 October

Quote: "Ukraine’s Defence Forces are on the defensive in Ukraine's east and south, conducting the offensive operation on the Melitopol front and offensive actions on the Bakhmut front, killing Russian soldiers, liberating the temporarily occupied territories step by step, and consolidating their positions."

Details: During the past 24 hours, 37 combat clashes took place at the front. ​​In total, the Russian army carried out three missile strikes and 65 airstrikes, and another 50 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems both on the positions of Ukrainian troops and on civilian targets.

In addition, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 29 Shahed-136/131 attack drones from the southeast. Ukraine’s air defence systems destroyed 24 Russian UAVs. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed or damaged.

Over 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts came under artillery fire.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces maintain their military presence in the border areas, actively conducting sabotage activities in the border areas to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to threatened fronts, and increasing the density of mine barriers along the state border of Ukraine in Belgorod Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk and Bakhmut fronts, Russian forces did not conduct any offensive actions.

On the Lyman front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled four Russian attacks in the area east of the settlement of Makiivka in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers had success east of Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast. Russian forces unsuccessfully tried to regain their lost positions in the area east of Dyliivka in Donetsk Oblast. Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue their assault south of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, inflicting losses on the Russians in manpower and equipment, and consolidating their positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful assault actions near the settlement of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast. They also carried out 14 unsuccessful attacks near Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled Russian attacks near Zolota Nyva and Vodiane in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces restrain the Russians in the area southeast of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue their offensive actions on the Melitopol front and offensive (assault) actions on the Bakhmut front, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on Russian forces, consolidating their positions and exhausting Russian forces along the entire contact line.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue to conduct counter-battery operations, destroying storage points and inflicting successful hits on Russia's rear.

Meanwhile, during the past day, Ukrainian Air Force inflicted 12 strikes on clusters of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment and seven strikes on anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck a tactical communication nod, an anti-aircraft missile system, a heavy flamethrower system, 9 artillery pieces, a fuel and lubricant depot, a radar station and an electronic warfare station.

