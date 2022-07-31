Over 12,000 Christians condemned Marjorie Taylor Greene's embrace of Christian Nationalism

GOP Ohio Senate Candidate JD Vance Campaigns With Reps Gaetz And Greene Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Over 12,000 Christians signed a petition condemning Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's embrace of Christian nationalism.

"Christian nationalism is unchristian and unpatriotic," the petition says, slamming it as a political ideology.

Greene has repeatedly called for the Republican party to be one of Christian nationalism.

A faith-based organization has amassed more than 12,000 signatures rejecting Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene's embrace of Christian nationalism, calling the idea "unchristian and unpatriotic."

Faithful America, an online Christian community that works towards promoting progressive ideas and social justice, launched an online petition on Thursday condemning Greene's perspective of faith and politics.

"Christian nationalism is unchristian and unpatriotic," the petition, which had reached 12,00 signatures as of Sunday, says. "It is defined not as a religion but as a political ideology that unconstitutionally and unbiblically merges Christian and American identities, declaring that democracy does not matter because only conservative Christians are true Americans."

Last week, Greene advocated for the Republican party to be one of Christian nationalism.

"We need to be the party of nationalism and I'm a Christian, and I say it proudly, we should be Christian nationalists," Greene said in a recent interview.

Christian nationalism is defined as "the belief that the American nation is defined by Christianity, and that the government should take active steps to keep it that way," according to Christianity Today.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger likened Greene's comments to the "American Taliban."

"There is no difference between this and the Taliban. We must opposed [sic] the Christian Taliban. I say this as a Christian," Kinzinger tweeted Friday.

An Oregon minister also slammed the Georgia lawmaker for pushing Christian nationalism in her political comments, calling it "a racist ideology incompatible with Christianity."

"Jesus was for all the world, not one nation," Minister Rev. Chuck Currie tweeted. "Beware false teachers like Greene. She dances with the devil."

The petition by Faithful America charged Greene and Christian nationalist leaders with worshiping "the false idol of power with the ultimate goal of seizing all authority for themselves and those like them."

"Time and time again, Rep. Greene has shown herself to be an antisemitic white supremacist who opposes religious freedom for everyone but herself and her fellow right-wing Christians," Faithful America said in a statement.

