Over $13,000 in thefts from two Dollar General Stores reported

Jul. 8—An internal investigation by the Dollar General Store management has revealed alleged thefts by employees at two locations that totaled $13,200, according to report filed with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

One incident was reported at the store on Star Dr. near Pleasant Hill involved $1,200 between May 31 and June 1, 2021, during which 12 fraudulent refunds from a cash register were found.

The suspect — a 31-year-old White County male — wrote a statement saying he made the bogus transactions "because his wife was pregnant and he had a lot of bills."

Deputy Chuck Hennessee wrote in his report that he was provided a thumb drive with video of a statement by the suspect to store management and tickets of the refunds.

In the second incidence, alleged to have occurred at the Dollar General on W. Creston Rd., it is claimed a 23-year-old Creston Rd. female working at the store discounted items "over 150 times" between August 2020 and April 2021.

Management reported the employee was discounting over 2,000 items of merchandise not on sale with loss placed at $12,000. In her statement to company management, the suspect stated she "discounted the items because she felt sorry for the people who couldn't afford these things."

She also claimed a second employee at that location did the same.

A copy of the suspect's statement, tickets and items discounted and two videos on thumb drives were provided to investigators.

No charges have been filed and the investigation is continuing.

