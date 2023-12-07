Over $144M dedicated to expand, upgrade Amtrak service from Pittsburgh

Over $144 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Corridor Identification and Development (Corridor ID) program will be going toward upgrading and expanding Amtrack services from Pittsburgh to various other cities.

According to U.S. Senator Bob Casey’s office, $143,629,028 from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will go toward upgrading rail infrastructure along the Keystone West Corridor between Pittsburgh and Harrisburg. This will open a second daily round-trip of the Amtrak Pennsylvanian service.

Senator Casey, along with U.S. Senator John Fetterman, also announced a $500,000 grant from the Corridor ID program will be used toward planning and developing an expansion of both Amtrak’s Pennsylvanian and Keystone services along the entire Pittsburgh to Philadelphia corridor, including in smaller communities like Altoona, Johnstown, and Lancaster.

PennDOT will match 20% of the project’s total cost, Senator Casey’s office said.

“I fought for this funding because when Pennsylvanians can move quickly and easily across the state for work, study, or travel our Commonwealth thrives,” said Senator Casey. “Improving rail service means more jobs, more economic opportunities, and more time spent with family for urban and rural communities alike.”

“I’m extremely honored and excited to join with Senator Casey to announce this funding for passenger rail between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. Pennsylvania will see numerous benefits from this expansion, including safer and more reliable transit, reduced travel time, and strengthened local economies,” said Senator Fetterman. “I am proud to see us investing in so many rail infrastructure projects throughout the commonwealth. The more trains and public transportation options for Pennsylvanians, the better.”

In March 2023, Senator Casey wrote a letter of support to the FRA urging them to consider the Keystone Corridor for the Corridor ID program. In April, Casey sent another letter to the FRA urging them to consider the Keystone West Corridor for federal investment, his office said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

11 Investigates Exclusive: City of Pittsburgh hires renowned doctor to review high profile case Man shot by Attorney General agents after fight at Pittsburgh Greyhound station, police say Woman says she was robbed at Carrick ATM; 2nd robbery at shopping center in a week VIDEO: Clemente Bridge set to reopen on New Year’s Eve DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts