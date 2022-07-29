Over 150 Charlotte workers to lose their jobs as logistics facility closes its doors

Over 150 workers are losing their jobs as an aircraft logistics company plans to permanently close its Charlotte location.

According to a WARN notice submitted to the North Carolina Department of Commerce, LGSTX Services Inc. will shut down its facility at 4100 Yorkmont Road permanently by Sept. 27.

The closure will leave 154 workers — mostly cargo loaders and administrative employees — without a job.

The closure came after a “sudden and unforeseen” decision from a customer to end services from the company, according to the notice to the state.

A new company will operate out of the same facility however, and current employees in good standing are expected to receive job offers from the company.

The workers have no union representation, according to the document.

LGSTX could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

About LGSTX

LGSTX is an aviation services company that offers cargo facilities and aircraft maintenance, air cargo transportation services and other air logistics needs, according to its website. Its headquarters is in Wilmington, Ohio.

The company is part of the Air Transport Services Group, an umbrella organization also based out of Wilmington.