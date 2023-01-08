Over 150 Rohingya refugees reach ashore in Indonesia

YAYAN ZAMZAMI
·1 min read

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia (AP) — More than 100 weak and hungry Rohingya Muslim refugees were among the latest group to reach ashore in Indonesia on Sunday after a long and dangerous journey aboard a wooden boat.

The group of 184 people, including a pregnant woman and children, landed at the Kuala Gigieng beach in Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh, which has already received more than 500 Rohingya last year. The refugees say they're seeking a better life than in overcrowded camps in Bangladesh, where they fled military persecution across the border in Myanmar.

"In Bangladesh, there are no opportunities for Rohingya refugees. So we come here to Indonesia,” said Faisal, one of the refugees who uses only one name.

Fahmi Irwan Ramli, Banda Aceh city police chief, said the refugees appeared generally in good condition, but there was a pregnant woman and four were sick and being treated by doctors.

The U.N. refugee agency said it will determine their status in coordination with Indonesia's government.

Fishermen on Saturday reported seeing three boats suspected to be carrying refugees, but only one landed on Sunday. The United Nations reported that 26 refugees died last month of dehydration and exhaustion after weeks at sea.

More than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled from Buddhist-majority Myanmar to refugee camps in Bangladesh since August 2017. Myanmar security forces have been accused of mass rapes, killings and burning thousands of Rohingya homes.

Most of the refugees leaving the camps by sea attempt to reach Muslim-dominated Malaysia, but end up in Indonesia along the way.

Recommended Stories

  • Bhutan country profile

    An overview of Bhutan, a remote and impoverished Himalayan kingdom which fiercely guards its traditions.

  • Some of the dreams "ruined" by the Taliban's ban on women at college

    One young woman told CBS News she felt "dead inside" when Afghanistan's hardline rulers brought back the status quo from before their 20-year war with America.

  • Pakistan’s Trailblazing Cannes Winner & International Oscar Hopeful ‘Joyland’ Gets U.S. Distribution Deal

    EXCLUSIVE: Trailblazing Pakistani movie Joyland has been picked up for U.S. distribution by Oscilloscope. After becoming the first Pakistani movie to debut at Cannes, where it was awarded the Jury Prize in the Un Certain Regard category, and the Queer Palm, the film made more history by becoming Pakistan’s first film to make the Academy […]

  • Proud Boys on trial for charges stemming from Jan. 6 Capitol riot. What we know.

    Who are the Proud Boys? What are their ties to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot? Plus, more questions answered about the high-profile trial.

  • Speaker McCarthy: A weakened leader or emboldened survivor?

    Republican Kevin McCarthy is the new House speaker, but as bruising as it was for him to seize the gavel in a history-making election, it may be even more difficult for the embattled leader to do much with the powerful position — or to even keep it. Like the two most recent Republican speakers, John Boehner and Paul Ryan, McCarthy takes the helm of a restive, rebellious majority split in much the same way as the party itself, between what's left of the Grand Old Party conservatives and a new generation of tea party-to-Donald Trump hard-liners preferring almost no big government at all. The chaos that erupted in four days of House voting, halting start of the new Congress, is a prelude to the highly uncertain path ahead as McCarthy tries to lead an unruly Republican majority to achieve its priorities and confront President Joe Biden's agenda — and maybe even keep the government from shutting down.

  • Tesla briefly falls to new multiyear lows and then jumps after the company slashed the price for its electric vehicles in China again

    The company discounted its cars by up to 14% for its Model 3 and Model Y, which are its two most popular vehicles.

  • Wenger to help 'sleeping giant' India develop football talent

    Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will work with India to develop football talent as the sport's national federation attempts to overhaul its "identity and philosophy", the organisation revealed on Saturday.

  • 19 dead in China crash as holiday travel rush gets underway

    A traffic accident in southern China killed 19 people and injured 20 others early Sunday as the annual Lunar New Year holiday travel rush got underway, authorities said. Website Jimu News quoted a resident as saying the victims were mourners from the village of Taoling who had set up a funeral tent on the side of the road, as is common in rural China, and were hit by a passing truck as they were preparing to proceed to the local crematorium in the morning. Major traffic accidents, often caused by fatigued drivers and poorly maintained or overloaded vehicles, used to be common, but tighter regulations have reduced their frequency in recent years.

  • California Rain Brings Limited Relief to Dried-Out Almond Farms

    (Bloomberg) -- Usually, bouts of rain are a good thing for drought-stricken farmers. But in California, where a downpour has triggered widespread flooding, much of the water will end up in the sea rather than helping crops, like the state’s famed almond groves.Most Read from BloombergMcCarthy’s Speaker Deal Could Stymie Defense Spending Next YearSalesforce Guts Tableau After Spending $15.7 Billion in 2019 DealTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 EvidenceMorphe Brand Once Value

  • Fact check: False claim the term 'global warming' was rebranded to 'climate change'

    Scientists prefer "climate change" to "global warming" because it encompasses all types of climate variations, not just warming.

  • Mercedes expects double-digit growth in India in 2023 despite weak rupee

    Mercedes Benz expects double-digit sales growth in India this year, despite concerns that a weaker rupee could increase car prices, the head of its local unit said in an interview. The German luxury carmaker's sales in India rose 41% last year to 15,822 cars, its highest ever in the country, and it has an order backlog of around 6,000 vehicles, Santosh Iyer, managing director for Mercedes-Benz India, told Reuters. One risk to the growth of India's luxury car market is a weakening Indian currency, which could force Mercedes to increase domestic prices as imported components get pricier, he said.

  • Creature that lived in China 120 million years ago ‘had dinosaur’s head and bird’s body’

    A bizarre creature that lived in China 120 million years ago had a dinosaur's head and bird's body.It sheds fresh light on how our feathered friends evolved from the biggest animals that ever roamed land.Named Cratonavis zhui, the chicken-sized hybrid had long shoulder blades, or scapulas, and claws.But its large skull was shaped in an almost identical way to that of T Rex and other meat-eating theropods.The find fills in some of the gaps as to how some dinosaurs evolved into birds.Lead author Dr Li Zhiheng, of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said: "The primitive cranial features speak to the fact that most Cretaceous birds such as Cratonavis could not move their upper bill independently with respect to the braincase and lower jaw.SWNS

  • 3 Oversold Stocks to Top Your Watch List for 2023

    The time of tax loss harvesting for last year is behind us, and new IRA and 401(k) limits for the year bring with them the potential for new money headed into stocks. Thanks to those factors, three Motley Fool contributors went looking for companies whose shares appear oversold and thus worthy of consideration as potential investments. Eric Volkman (PayPal Holdings): Even in the beaten-down financial sector, you can't get much more thrashed than PayPal stock's drubbing in 2022.

  • Chiefs stock watch: Which players impressed during Week 18 vs. Raiders

    Here’s a look at the stock trends for some #Chiefs players after the Week 18 victory over the #Raiders. | from @EdEastonJr

  • Steelers still eyeing playoffs as Browns visit in finale

    When November began, the Pittsburgh Steelers were lifeless and listless at 2-6, searching for a chance to get back to “respectability,” as longtime coach Mike Tomlin put it.

  • NFL Week 18 TV coverage maps

    There's a full slate of action Sunday on CBS and FOX. Here's a look at the Week 18 TV coverage maps.

  • Tension in the Vatican revealed by top aide following death of Benedict XVI

    Hours after the funeral for Pope Benedict XVI, an Italian publisher released copies of a tell-all book that revealed years of tension in the Vatican.

  • Yung Miami Opens Up About Attending Church With Diddy: “We Put God First”

    "I can talk to him about anything."

  • LBGTQ+, faith leaders speak out against Des Moines diocese's new gender-identity policies

    The policies affect Catholic churches and schools, requiring people to use the bathroom and follow the dress code that matches their sex at birth.

  • The Pool of Siloam, where the Bible says Jesus healed a blind man, will be open to the public for the first time in nearly 2,000 years

    The Pool of Siloam, where the New Testament says Jesus healed a man who was born blind, will be fully excavated and opened to tourists.