Over 158 million Americans to shop this holiday weekend

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The holiday shopping season is officially underway, with retailers expecting to ring up more than $850 million in sales this year. Jonathan Vigliotti has more.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fertilizer shortage may lead to spring scramble on North America's farms

    A global shortage of nitrogen fertilizer is driving prices to record levels, prompting North America's farmers to delay purchases and raising the risk of a spring scramble to apply the crop nutrient before planting season. Farmers apply nitrogen to boost yields of corn, canola and wheat, and higher fertilizer costs could translate into higher meat and bread prices. World food prices hit a 10-year high in October, according to the United Nations food agency, led by increases in cereal crops like wheat and vegetable oils.

  • A Colorado liquor-store owner says workers are quitting after one shift if they don't like it because they know they can get a new job on their lunch break

    US retailers are struggling to find and retain workers who have been put off by low pay, a lack of benefits, and pandemic health concerns.

  • Oil-rich nations may respond to Biden's attempt to cut gas prices by hoarding their stock to keep prices high at the pump

    Biden's feud with Russia and Saudi Arabia is heating up as some OPEC countries consider choking off oil production to keep prices high at the pump.

  • Oil Prices Hover Near Year-Highs as OPEC Mulls Output Freeze

    Oil prices remained stuck around the $80-a barrel mark Thursday as a decision by the U.S. administration to release up to 50  million barrels of strategic reserves in a bid to push down gas prices faltered. Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, was broadly stable Thursday at $81 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate was down 0.2% to $78.2 a barrel.

  • Angry Entrepreneurs Will Finally See Trump’s ‘Apprentice’ Outtakes

    Bill Tompkins/Getty After more than a year of delays, a team of attorneys will finally make a trip to Los Angeles next month to review highly guarded, never-before-seen outtakes of Celebrity Apprentice—seeking any evidence that the Trump family knew they were suckering people into investing in a scam.On Tuesday, a federal judge in New York City ordered that the movie studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer make the footage available at a secure location, potentially ending a long-running battle that’s still

  • Traveling for Thanksgiving? Here’s the cheapest —and most expensive — gas across California

    The good news? Gas prices are generally below the record highs of last week.

  • Supply-Chain Crisis Only Getting Worse With China's 7-Week Port Quarantine

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s increasingly extreme Covid Zero policies are standing in the way of a full recovery for the shipping industry and prolonging a crisis that’s snarled ports and emptied shelves worldwide. Most Read from BloombergBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretThe Winners and Losers From a Year of Ranking Covid ResilienceAn Arab City’s Boom

  • Taiwan looking at chip cooperation with Eastern European nations

    Taiwan is looking at cooperating with three Eastern European countries on semiconductors, a minister said on Thursday, a move likely to find favour in Brussels which has been courting Taiwanese semiconductor firms to manufacture in the bloc. Tech powerhouse Taiwan, home to companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), has become front and centre of efforts to resolve a shortage of chips that has shut some auto production lines around the world and whose impact is now being felt in consumer electronics too. While TSMC is building a $12 billion chip fabrication plant in the U.S. state of Arizona, it has given no suggestion of interest in a similar facility in Europe, despite EU efforts https://www.reuters.com/technology/eu-appeals-shared-values-tempt-taiwans-chip-firms-2021-10-14 to spur such investment.

  • Truckers confront supply chain 'constipation'

    The ripple effect of global supply chain issues has not only hit U.S ports but the country’s roads as well.Gustavo Carrion Valero has been a truck driver for more than 30 years – mostly servicing New York’s JFK airport – and said heading into the holidays he often works ‘round the clock due to the pressures of the job. "So right now I start at four in the morning, to finish my shift, sometimes one, two, three in the morning. All day." The president of HNR Freight, Michael Triolo, where Carrion Valero works, said truck drivers sometimes wait 20 hours at JFK just to load one shipment. “Drivers are getting frustrated, frustrated with staff at the airlines, frustrated with each other in the parking lot. There's been altercations back and forth with lack of, lack of structure to pick up the cargo in the airport." That’s a big problem given that trucks move about 70 percent of all the freight on the ground, says Stephen Flynn, head of the Global Resilience Institute at Northwestern University. "Folks who are on the ground are doing all they can to essentially work around a system that's basically in complete constipation.”Liz Picarazzi, founder of custom trash container company Citibin, said between sourcing raw materials like bamboo and aluminum, and shipping, her product is part of about 15 different supply chain lines.“So the shipment that we just received was on a very long journey. It was about seven months when normally it would be about 10 to 12 weeks." Her husband Frank, the company’s COO, said it’s impossible to run a (quote) “lean” business due to the unpredictable nature of the health crisis.“A shutdown in a hub in China means months of delays over here. So you can't really be agile anymore or nimble, you have to buy, overbuy inventory - so when you eventually receive it you've got six months of supply so you can basically remain in business." Despite companies like UPS and FedEx pledging to work 24/7 to ease the glut, supply chain problems are expected to last into 2022.

  • Mike Lindell Finally Reveals His Supreme Court Complaint, And Critics Have Notes

    The plaintiff on the MyPillow magnate's Supreme Court complaint was listed as "[Insert your state]."

  • For Aging Japan, a Cooker That Makes Chicken Soft as Butter

    (Bloomberg) -- The $410 DeliSofter pot looks much like the rice cookers ubiquitous in Japanese households and it does prepare rice in 24 minutes. But this invention of two Panasonic Corp. engineers is designed to do more and help people with swallowing difficulties.Most Read from BloombergBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretThe Winners and Losers F

  • What Jamie Dimon’s remarks on China could cost JPMorgan

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon made an offhand remark about China yesterday (Nov. 23) he soon came to regret. “We hope to be there for a long time,” he said of the country during a panel event at the Boston College Chief Executives Club. “I was trying to emphasize the strength and longevity of our company,” he said in a statement from JPMorgan today.

  • Pfizer sues departing employee it says stole COVID-19 vaccine secrets

    Pfizer Inc has sued a longtime employee for allegedly stealing "scores" of confidential documents, including some related to its COVID-19 vaccine, as she prepared to jump to a competitor. In a complaint filed on Tuesday in San Diego federal court, Pfizer said Chun Xiao Li breached her confidentiality agreement by uploading more than 12,000 files without permission to her personal accounts and devices from her company-issued laptop. The alleged materials include a Sept. 24 "playbook" containing internal assessments and recommendations about the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer's relationship with its German vaccine partner, and presentations related to cancer antibodies.

  • Here’s how a ban on U.S. oil exports would backfire, according to Goldman Sachs

    The Biden administration is under pressure to supplement a U.S.-led release of strategic oil reserves by reinstating a ban on crude exports. That's a bad idea, says Goldman Sachs.

  • As coal continues its decline, Kentucky goes into high gear as an automotive state.

    Linda Blackford: A decidedly less sexy industry has been steadily out-producing horses, bourbon and coal. With a planned battery plant in Hardin, Kentucky is now firmly an automotive state.

  • The CEO of a solar-panel company said he scheduled 8 interviews looking for a new electrician, but only 2 candidates showed up

    Business owners say applicants aren't coming to interview. "It's very much an employee's market right now," Alternative Energy Southeast's CEO said.

  • Entry-Level Job Seekers Still Struggling to Get Hired Despite Labor Shortage

    U.S. businesses have gone to great lengths to deal with the country's labor shortage -- hiking wages, recruiting retirees back into the workforce, and even reassigning office staff into frontline jobs...

  • EQT: Warren's attempts to scapegoat natural gas industry misguided

    The country's largest natural gas producer, Pittsburgh-based EQT Corp., is pushing back against U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren's taking aim against the industry for what she said was an increase in exports at the expense of rising gas prices.

  • Flush With Cash, Saudi Prince Snubs Biden and Sends a Message

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden sounded deeply frustrated. Inflation was heading toward a 30-year high and Americans, rich and poor, could see the price of gasoline going up almost daily. Politically, oil was toxic for the White House.Most Read from BloombergBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretThe Winners and Losers From a Year of Ranking Covid

  • Shiba Inu Coin – Daily Tech Analysis – November 25th, 2021

    Wednesday’s slide marked a 5th consecutive day in the red, reversing a 14% rally from last Saturday. Failure to return to $0.00040 levels would likely deliver further losses.