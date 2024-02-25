Over 160 countries but Russia to be invited to first inaugural Peace Summit

Leaders of over 160 countries will be invited to the global Peace Summit, which is expected to take place in Switzerland; no invitation for the Russian Federation is expected at this time.

Source: Andrii Yermak, head of Ukraine’s President’s Office, at Ukraine. Year 2024 forum

Quote: "The first inaugural summit will be held soon in Switzerland. To date, invitations have been prepared and will be sent to over 160 countries," Yermak said.

"This is a very large international event. The purpose of the first summit should be to solidify… what we've been talking about all these months at the level of ambassadors and advisers," Yermak added.

He stressed that currently, the parties are developing a document that could be the outcome of this meeting.

"Following the first meeting, we take some time to prepare a joint, formula-based, plan for responsible countries of the world, which will include rebuilding what I have mentioned, as well as overcoming the crises that this war created," Yermak said.

He made it clear that representatives of the Russian Federation can only be invited to the second Peace Summit.

"At the second summit, we anticipate that this plan will be developed... without intermediaries, openly, and with the participation of all of these countries that will accompany us... There may be a situation in which we will invite representatives of the Russian Federation to a meeting where this plan will be presented to them, if they – who will represent the aggressor country at the time – wish to truly end this war and return to just peace.

Our Peace Formula defines what we mean by ‘just peace’," Yermak said.

Switzerland has previously stated that it intends to hold a global Peace Summit at Ukraine's request "by summer."

Switzerland agreed to organise a Peace Summit at Ukraine's request, as announced on 15 January during Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Bern.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv wants to see all states that respect Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity at the upcoming high-level peace conference. With this, the President probably meant Russia would not be among those invited to the summit.

