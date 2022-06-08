Over $160K worth of marijuana plants seized in drug bust in Georgia home

A drug bust at a south Georgia home resulted in $160,000 worth of drugs being taken off the streets.

Lanier County Sheriff’s Office seized over 100 marijuana plants in a home grow operation bust.

The seized pot has a street value of more than $160,000.

On Monday, investigators carried out a search warrant at a home on Bryant Lane in Ray City after an investigation into a marijuana grow operation inside the house.

The plants were at different stages of growth and the loose marijuana was being prepared to be packaged and sold.

The Georgia Department of Corrections, along with Fitzgerald Police Department and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, assisted in the case.

The identities of the suspects have not been released.

