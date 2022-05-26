It’s over.

#ThatsIt

Amerks JJ Perterka gets a shot on goal against Laval.

Wednesday night saw one of the most exciting Amerks games all season at Blue Cross Arena, where a crowd of 10,662 was put through an emotional ringer. And when it was over after 4½ hours, so was the team’s run at the Calder Cup. The Amerks blew a 4-2 lead by giving up three third-period goals to Laval, then tied the game and survived two tense overtime periods before falling 6-5 in triple overtime. “That’s the playoffs,” said Amerks coach Seth Appert. “They always seem to end abrupt, or you win it all. It’s obviously more fun to win it all, but when you don’t, they always seem to end abruptly.”

#LeaveThemAlone

It’s that time of year again, when spring brings wild-animal births and soft-hearted, well-intentioned humans, fearing that the creatures have been orphaned and need care, take them home. (No doubt, you have seen countless Facebook posts along these lines.) The reality is most wildlife babies left alone have not been abandoned by their parents, who are almost always nearby. And humans, in their desire to help the apparent helpless, may actually destroy an animal family.

#TeenagerCharged

A 17-year-old Gananda High School student is facing felony charges after allegedly posting a picture to social media in which he appears to pose with an assault weapon, according to New York State Police. The incident occurred Wednesday, one day after 19 students and two teachers were shot to death inside an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Several people alerted staff members to the post, and the incident led to a lockout at all district schools Wednesday afternoon. Within minutes, troopers, Wayne County sheriff's deputies and Macedon police officers met with Gananda school officials at the high school. The teenager was taken into custody off school grounds and interviewed in the presence of a parent, troopers said. Charged with making a terroristic threat, he and will appear in court Friday.

See you Friday.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: It’s over.