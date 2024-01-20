Over 1K without power in Clark County
Thousands of people are without power in Clark County Friday night.
As of 10:50 p.m., 1,458 customers are without power, according to Ohio Edison’s outage map.
The outage is centered in the area of Columbus Avenue near Pumphouse Road, according to Ohio Edison’s website.
>> Winter Weather Advisory in effect for most of region; below zero wind chills expected
The estimated time for the outage to be restored is 1:30 a.m.
It is unclear what caused the outage at this time.
We will continue to follow this story.