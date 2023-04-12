Over 2,000 people evacuated after fire in Richmond, Indiana; blaze caused by burning tractor-trailer

Smoke rises from an industrial fire April 11, 2023, at 358 NW F St. in Richmond.

A large industrial fire at a facility in Richmond, Indiana, storing plastics and other recyclables caused officials to order an evacuation Tuesday of nearby areas.

The fire, northwest of Richmond's downtown area, sent thick, choking clouds of black smoke high enough into the atmosphere that they were visible on satellite radar.

"Evacuation orders for residents and persons within 0.5 miles of the incident have been issued. Those outside of the 0.5 mile and east/northeast (downwind) of the incident are encouraged to shelter in place. To shelter in place, turn off HVAC units, keep windows and doors closed, and bring pets inside until advised further," an alert from the Wayne County Emergency Management office warned.

"We have a serious, large-scale fire with a very thick plume of black smoke in the air," Richmond Mayor Dave Snow said. "Buses are being utilized to evacuate residents who need it."

Snow said the inferno at the facility was caused after a tractor-trailer truck caught fire and the blaze spread to the nearby building, which was storing plastic and other recycled materials.

Officials have said the smoke is toxic to breathe.

The Environmental Protection Agency and Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) were on site and evaluating any potential hazards resulting from the fire, Snow said.

"We know there are toxic entities when you burn plastics and other types of materials like this," Snow said. "To what degree, that is what the EPA and IDEM are trying to evaluate now."

Thousands of Richmond residents evacuated after fire

As many as 2,011 residents living within a half-a-mile radius of the fire were evacuated, according to officials with Wayne County Emergency Management.

As crews continue to battle the fire, Bethesda Ministries, 2200 Peacock Road, have opened their doors as a temporary shelter for those displaced in the evacuation zone, according to Wayne County Emergency Management.

Chief Mike Britt of the Richmond Police Department called the situation "a huge public hazard."

“We’ve had quite the problem with bystanders moving in close to the fire," Britt said during an interview with the Richmond Palladium-Item. "This has been an explosion hazard since the first flames. We’ve had numerous explosions.”

No residents had been injured as a result of the fire as of early Tuesday evening. One firefighter hurt an ankle while battling the blaze, Wayne County officials said.

How long the fire could burn is still unknown.

"The fire chief tells me the fire is somewhat contained on three sides," Snow said at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, adding that fire departments from around the area are offering assistance.

"The fire is at least contained on-site as of right now, but it's going to burn for a while," Snow said.

Smoke from Richmond, Indiana, fire seen from space

Richmond is located on the Indiana-Ohio border roughly 70 miles from Indianapolis. Smoke from the fire could be seen on radar from National Weather Service in Indianapolis, as well as visible satellite images.

