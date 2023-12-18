Power outages continue in Hampton Roads as weather persists

(WAVY) — Power outages have been sporadic around Hampton Roads as the weather persists.

As of around 9:45 p.m., over 2,500 people are without power in Virginia Beach.

Over 2,000 people in Norfolk were without power earlier in the evening, but that number has since gone down as of around 9 p.m., according to Dominion Energy’s website.

This comes as Hampton Roads and the Outer Banks could be expecting some severe weather this evening. There is a Tornado Watch issued for Dare County, and more power outages could be expected as the rain continues.

You can view a full power outage list by clicking here.

