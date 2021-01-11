Over 2.4 million people watched a Spanish 'Fortnite' streamer reveal his in-game skin, and it smashed through Twitch records for concurrent viewers

David Cánovas Martínez, aka "The Grefg." Twitch

Twitch streamer "The Grefg," whose real name is David Cánovas Martínez, smashed through Twitch records on Monday afternoon with over 2.4 million people watching concurrently at one point.

People were watching as Martinez revealed his in-game skin for the wildly popular game "Fortnite."

Previous Twitch viewer records were held by the likes of Tyler "Ninja" Blevins and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, which Martinez surpassed by millions of viewers.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

A Spanish streamer named "TheGrefg" just crushed Twitch records for the most viewers at one time, with over 2.4 million concurrent viewers at one point on Monday afternoon.

"TheGrefg," whose real name is David Cánovas Martínez, was debuting his new skin in the wildly popular game "Fortnite."

The new skin is part of the "Icon Series" of "Fortnite" skins, which includes other famous streamers - like Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, Lachlan Ross Power, and Kathleen "Loserfruit" Belsten - that players can use in the game.

Here's what the skin looks like:

Skins in the series cost $15. Twitch

Previous Twitch records for concurrent viewers were set by the aforementioned Ninja, who also streams "Fortnite," as well as less likely sources - such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and NASA.

TheGrefg started getting commendations from fellow streamers even as his stream as still ongoing.

"2.4 million live viewers on his Fortnite skin Debut! Congrats @TheGrefg," said Ninja. "Absolute monster and you deserve it." Mark Reins, vice president of Epic Games, the company that makes "Fortnite," was watching as well. "Unbelievable! We love our @FortniteGame Spanish community!!" he said.

Twitch representatives didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Got a tip? Contact Business Insider senior correspondent Ben Gilbert via email (bgilbert@businessinsider.com), or Twitter DM (@realbengilbert). We can keep sources anonymous. Use a non-work device to reach out. PR pitches by email only, please.

Read the original article on Business Insider