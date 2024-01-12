Over 2,500 without power in Miami Valley

Over 2,500 outages are currently being reported across parts of the Miami Valley.

As of 11:50 a.m., AES Ohio is reporting that 2,666 customers are experiencing outages.

Here are the areas that are experiencing outages in our area:

Preble County: 2,159

Darke County: 492

Mercer County: 13

We’re working to learn what the cause of the outages is and when power is expected to be restored.