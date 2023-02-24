Over 2 million Cosori Air Fryers recalled due to fire and burn concerns

Several Cosori air fryer models have been recalled due to safety concerns

Around two million Cosori Air Fryers have been recalled in the US due to reports of fires and burns, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said this week.

The issue is due to a wire connection in the air fryers, which can overheat, posing a fire hazard, CPSC said.

About 250,000 air fryers in Canada and 21,000 in Mexico were also recalled.

Cosori has received 205 reports of the air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking.

That includes 10 incidents of minor, superficial burn injuries and 23 reports of minor property damage, CPSC said.

"After a thorough investigation, we determined that in extremely rare circumstances, the closed-end crimp connectors within the recalled air fryers - which are responsible for establishing electrical connections between certain wires - can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards," the company said in a statement.

The popular kitchen appliance company - which is owned by Vesync, based in Shenzen, China - said all of its products were "rigorously and routinely tested for consumer safety and are in full compliance with established industry standards".

"Cosori is committed to the safety of those who use and love our products, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience," the company said in the statement.

Cosori asked customers to immediately stop using the air fryer and go to recall.cosori.com to request for a replacement of their choice. Customers must send a photo of the recalled product but do not need a receipt to be eligible.

The air fryers, which cost between $70 (£58) and $130 (£108), were sold at popular brick-and-mortar stores and online sites including Best Buy, Target, Amazon and Walmart from June 2018 through December 2022, CPSC said.

Several models in 3.7-quart (3.5 litre) and 5.8-quart (5.48 litre) sizes were affected.