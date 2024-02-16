Over $2 million will fund The Turf restoration in Greenfield; construction begins in spring

Over $2 million will fund the renovation of the historic Turf Skatepark in the city of Greenfield. The Greenfield Common Council approved the contract for the project's budget Feb. 6, according to Greenfield Mayor Michael Neitzke.

"As mayor for pushing 20 years, no other issue or event has generated the passion and interest that The Turf rediscovery has," said Neitzke. "People all over the country and world have contacted me about it."In total, the council approved $2.15 million for the project, including a contract with Grindline Skateparks for a bit more than $1.64 million and a contract with Willkomm Excavating for around $509,000. Construction will begin this spring. Seattle-based Grindline is the lead designer of the project.

Jeff Katz, the director of neighborhood services in the City of Greenfield, said due to funding, the original layout of The Turf project has changed. A building and three additional bowls that were included in the original design will not be built ― at least initially.

Restoring The Turf

For years plans were in the works to restore the sacred skateboarding grounds. The Turf was open on the site from 1979 to 1996. It was considered of one of the most popular parks in the country and was held at a legendary status from professionals such as Tony Hawk.

After the park closed, the bowls were buried to make way for a warehouse that operated on the land for years, according to a report from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The land was eventually purchased by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. In 2010, while digging to construct an off-ramp, contractors exposed a corner of one of The Turf’s bowls, according to The Turf website.

News spread through the skateboarding community and former skatepark goers grabbed their shovels and began to dig at the site, eventually exposing one of the bowls, with some skating it.

The bowls were refilled, but the seed to resurrect the park was planted.

In 2019, the city of Greenfield purchased the land for $1 from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

A year later, Greenfield public works officials excavated and inspected all five of the park’s original bowls and deemed they could be restored to their original condition.

What will The Turf look like?

The first proposed layout of the skatepark was introduced in 2021, but things like the COVID-19 pandemic, rising construction costs and development struggles have caused things to change, according to Neitzke.

"It won’t have the building over the bowls. That building escalated in cost immensely," the mayor said. "There remains the ability to build it later, if we found some very generous donors."

The skatepark will become a city park and will be outdoors.

"It’ll be that place Tony Hawk and the others described," said Neitzke. "The challenging iconic bowls will be resurrected. Younger, new skaters can hone their skills on the excellent street park."

The project will involve significant site work, rehabilitation of the original bowls and a new streetscape park. If funding permits, the park will include a second phase that will enhance the park with more features, according to the mayor.

That phase would include the building and three new bowls.

"We will be actively pursuing funding opportunities for the remaining three new bowls," said Neitzke. "The design also allows for the inclusion of the building, if those resources become available."

A Turf benefit event is planned for June 15, 2024, at Konkel Park in Greenfield.

To learn more about The Turf restoration project visit the website here.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Elliot Hughes contributed to this report.

Contact Adrienne Davis at amdavis@gannett.com. Follow her on X at @AdriReportss.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Construction on The Turf skatepark in Greenfield to start this spring